CANTON — Owners of two properties on Hayford Court said they will comply with the code enforcement officer’s notice to clean up their properties, according to town officials.

Earlier this month, Scott Mills sent letters to owners of 13 and 14 Hayford Court to clean them up or face possible legal action.

Hayford Court is off Main Street, which is Route 140.

Deputy Clerk Nicki Girard told selectmen at their meeting Thursday night that Seth Warren of Buckfield, owner of property at 14 Hayford Court, called the Town Office earlier in the week to say tenants have been given a 30-day eviction notice.

According to Mills’ letter, the complaint cited a dumpster with household garbage that seldom gets emptied. It also cited substantial junk scattered over the property.

Property at 13 Hayford Court owned by James Bishop of Lewiston was requested to remove an abandoned mobile home infested with rodents. Bishop sent an email to the town earlier last week saying he plans to remove the trailer, Board of Selectman Chairman Russell Adams said.

In other business, selectmen approved a cost-sharing agreement between Oxford County Soil and Water Conservation District and the town to repair erosion at Dearborn Road and Staples Hill Road. According to Public Works Foreman Paul McKenna, the estimated cost is $5,500. The town will be reimbursed for 50% of the cost.

“There’s a lot of runoff on the side and that’s washing over the road and going down the hill straight into the lake,” Diane Ray of the Lake Anasagunticook Association said. “There’s a lot of erosion on the sides of that intersection.”

Ray also told selectmen that the cost-sharing agreement is required as part of the two-year grant through the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

Also at the meeting, selectmen voted to spend up to $100 to frame of a typed version of the town’s original 1821 warrant. Selectman Carole Robbins typed up the document and both versions will hang side by side, most likely in the Town Office or the town meeting room, she said.

Selectmen appointed Jody Brown to the Budget Committee until June 30, 2022.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: