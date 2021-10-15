FARMINGTON — The Farmington Downtown Association and the Farmington Rotary Club are sponsoring a Halloween Window Painting Contest. Registration for the event will take place in front of the Pierce House on Main Street starting at 3 p.m. Window locations are assigned by GRADE. Painting will take place between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. on October 22.

SAFETY NOTE: Please follow CDC Guidelines on physical distancing. Painting slots will all be six feet apart to be in line with these guidelines, but please take any other precautions needed to stay safe.

Each contestant must be responsible for the following, one for each child participating:

Providing containers for paints (muffin tins, egg cartons, etc.) Providing paint brushes for child Providing small amount of water (1-2 cups) to mix with paint powder Providing newspaper to place on sidewalk under the windows Cleaning up any litter when finished painting window Locating the window assigned by number to each child

There will be five classifications for judging: Preschool Grades 1 & 2 Grades 5 & 6 and Kindergarten Grades 3 & 4

* Window painting will be judged on originality, neatness of painting and area, Halloween or autumn

theme. 1st Prize $10, 2nd Prize $8, 3rd Prize $6, 4th Prize $4; will be awarded in each classification by the Farmington Rotary Club.

* Parents are urged to accompany the boys and girls to their windows. Members of the Mt. Blue High School Interact, Rotary Club, and JMG students will be available to assist families with more than one child painting windows, since each age group is assigned a separate location, to facilitate judging similar age classifications. However, assistance from parents/supervisors in the actual sketching or painting will not be permitted; disqualification will result.

Paints are obtained at the registration desk. Contestants CANNOT bring their own paints.

* Judging will take place on Friday evening.

