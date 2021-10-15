Here are this week’s Pets of the Week at the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938, 207-778-2638.

Lola, Female, 2 Years: Hi there, my name is Lola. I am a very sweet girl who is very overwhelmed by my surroundings here at the shelter. I’d love to find a home where I can be your only pet.

Harper, Lab Mix, 1 to 3 Years, Female: Meet Harper! Harper is a sweet and active girl who loves being outside and always enjoys being on the go! Playing fetch is absolutely her most favorite pastime. She is very active and high energy and would love to find a home that can keep up with her energy levels. She loves going on walks, but she does need some more practice and patience with her leash manners. She has done well in the car with shelter staff and seems to enjoy car rides. Harper does have a significant prey drive and she will need to find a home without other animals. Due to her energetic and exuberant temperament, she would be best suited for a home without small children.

