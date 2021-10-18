INDUSTRY — A local woman was injured Sunday when the passenger-side tires of the car she was driving got “hooked” on the shoulder of Industry Road and the car toppled two utility poles that were side by side.

Michelle Menner, 50, of Industry was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala south about 1:21 p.m. when the crash occurred, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said in an email.

Deputy David Davol said Menner was injured and taken to a hospital by a NorthStar EMS ambulance.

She was treated and released from Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, according to a spokeswoman.

Power was out in the area for more than three hours, according to resident Liz Richards.

Davol was assisted at the scene by Industry Fire and Rescue Department.

