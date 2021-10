• Abraham S. Darienzzo, 28, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, Oct. 9, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• John J. Arnold, 38, Kingfield, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, Oct. 10, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Brent L. Pottle, 51, Wilton, violation conditions of release, Wednesday, Oct. 13, in Wilton, $3,000 unsecured bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Ryan J. Turano, 23, Oakland, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, Friday, Oct. 15, in Farmington, University of Maine at Farmington Campus Police Department.

• Glendon G. Palmer, 63, Temple, operating under the influence, operating without a license, Friday, Oct. 15, in Strong, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Benjamin W. Platner, 51, Kingfield, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, Saturday, Oct. 16, in Kingfield, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Raymond F. Sinclair, 67, Nashua, New Hampshire, violation of protection from abuse order, Saturday, Oct. 16, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Noah D. Lake, 32, Wyman Township, operating under the influence, Saturday, Oct. 16, in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brayden C. Tyler, 21, Farmington, domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, obstructing report of a crime, Saturday, Oct. 16, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Catherine F. Giles, 52, Farmington, two warrants failure to appear, Sunday, Oct. 17, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Pattylynn M. Whitney, 41, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, Oct. 17, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Gregory C. Lundgren, 57, Strong, violation condition of release, Sunday, Oct. 17, in Avon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

