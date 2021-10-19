Wilton Select Board agenda
6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021
***Effective June 1, 2021, Select Board meetings will be held in person at the Town Office Meeting Room. Meetings will be streamed live through Mt. Blue TV: www.mtbluetv.org and will be available on the Town of Wilton Facebook page as a recording. The meeting is open to the public. For information on participating in this meeting remotely, please call Wilton Town Office at 207-645-4961 or email: [email protected]***
I. Minutes of the select board meeting of October 5, 2021
II. Public comment
III. Proposed marijuana fees – public comment and consideration
IV. Information regarding Franklin County Referendum Question 2 – Rep. Scott Landry and Senator Russell Black
V. Appointment of appeals board member
VI. Consideration of events coordinator job description
VII. Recreation Department report
VIII. Manager’s report
IV. Other business
