LIVERMORE FALLS — Church update week of October 17: You may call me nerdy or a history buff, or a combination of the two. This week is one that always brings excitement to my mind. Tomorrow, October 19, is the anniversary of the surrender at Yorktown. 240 years ago, General Cornwallis sent his second in command to surrender to General Washington. Washington in return did not accept the surrender, instead delegating it to his second in command, General Benjamin Lincoln. There was some irony in this surrender. Cornwallis had been second in command during the Siege of Charleston, one of the largest American defeats in the Revolutionary War. The American general who surrendered was none other than Benjamin Lincoln.

Just over a year after that terrible defeat of Lincoln, Cornwallis and Lincoln met again, but this time the tables were turned.

While Lincoln lost the battle (or rather siege of Charleston), in the end, he won the war. Yorktown was the last major battle of the Revolutionary War. It was at that point that the American public realized they would never be ruled by Britain again.

The Battle of Yorktown, especially with Benjamin Lincoln, is a good reminder of how persistence pays off. Whatever troubles you are going through now, does not mean they will always exist.

“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”- Galatians 6:9

Many blessings for your week ahead,

Pastor Forrest

The Week(s) Ahead: Tuesday- Bible Study at 10 a.m.- https://ministrelife.zoom.us/j/9495294337. This is the same login as what is in your bulletin.

Thursday- Choir Rehearsal 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23. Soap N More store 9a.m.-12 p.m.

Sunday, Oct 24: Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. taught by Kay King Watson; Worship at 10:30 a.m. Hymn Sing 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26- Bible Study 10 a.m.

Thursday, Oct 28- Choir Practice 1 p.m.

Sunday Oct. 30- Adult Sunday at 9:45 a.m.

Reformation Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m., Pledge Sunday Trunk or Treat 5-7 p.m.

Please arrive by 4:30 to set up and decorate your cars.

