LIVERMORE FALLS — Officials in Livermore Falls have decided the town will begin using a computer program to prevent more fraudulent checks from being cashed on its accounts.

Town Manager Amanda Allen announced Oct. 13 that four bogus checks totaling $8,600 had been cashed. Two names were on the checks, which resembled those from the Wastewater Treatment Plant, Allen said Tuesday. They were cashed outside the area.

The account has been frozen, she said.

When the treasurer makes out checks in the future, she will upload a program that will let the bank know what checks to expect.

Bank representatives caught the fake checks but not before they were cashed, Allen said.

The money has been credited into the town’s account until the issue is resolved.

The Maine State Police are assisting Livermore Falls with the investigation.

In other matters, Allen told the Selectboard the Town Office will be open Nov. 2. Voters can cast ballots on referendums from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fire Station.

A public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Office on the proposed medical marijuana ordinance. Prior to the hearing, selectmen are expected to decide if they will pass the ordinances on to voters.

The board Tuesday also approved closing the office Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, and Nov. 25 and 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The next Selectboard meeting is scheduled Nov. 9.

