STATE — Adult learners from Franklin County who are returning to school for post-secondary education are eligible to apply for the Hugh and Elizabeth Montgomery Scholarship.

Preference is given to students for whom a scholarship would make a significant difference in their ability to attend school. First-time applicants need not be enrolled in a degree-granting program but are encouraged to make that commitment before applying for renewal consideration.

The deadline for applications is December 10, 2021. Complete guidelines and application form are available through the Maine Community Foundation, www.mainecf.org.

Both Elizabeth (Betty) and Hugh Montgomery had roots in Phillips, Maine. Betty was born in Phillips and attended schools there and Hugh summered there. They went to college, Betty to Simmons and Hugh to Harvard, and pursued careers as librarians.

