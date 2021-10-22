FARMINGTON – Consistent with our commitment to helping prevent further community spread of COVID-19 and safeguarding our colleagues, patients and visitors, Franklin Community Health Network, including Franklin Memorial Hospital, has implemented changes to our visitor policies that go into effect Thursday, October 21.

“Unfortunately, current conditions in our community warrant a more restrictive policy at this time. We need to protect patients, staff, and visitors as we work to provide a safe place for our community to get the health care it needs,” says FCHN chief medical officer, Ross Isacke, D.O. “We know that restricting visitors is really difficult for families and friends, however, this new policy helps us keep our patients safe so they can go home to their friends and families without any COVID-19 complications. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to navigate a changing pandemic landscape in Franklin County.”

The new policy states that visitors or escorts are not permitted on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus, except the following:

Hospital Inpatient Areas:

Visitors will not be allowed in any units with an active COVID-19 outbreak except for End of Life.

Pediatrics: Two parents/guardians at a time allowed in all areas

Obstetrics: Two support persons, age 18 or older, are allowed during labor and delivery

All other inpatient areas, including critical care: One visitor, age 18 or older, per day, for one visit, during specified visiting hours of 8 am to 4 pm. Exceptions may be made at the time of unit admission or for care plan discussions.

More than one visitor may be allowed in extraordinary circumstances if presence is necessary for communication with care team or patient support (e.g., patient with disabilities). This determination will be made by hospital staff in conjunction with attending physician.

End of Life: Up to four family members may visit patients likely to expire within 24 hours (all areas)—visit times to be managed by the care team. This permission is not to extend beyond one day.

Patients in isolation for COVID-19 infection or being evaluated for COVID-19 infection: No visitors except for End of Life.

Patient Discharges: Patients will be brought to an appropriate entrance for pick up.

Outpatient Surgery and Procedural Areas: Adult patients should come alone or arrange for drop-off and pick-up unless they need special assistance. Exceptions can be made in advance for patients who do not live locally. Pediatric patients may be accompanied by two parents/guardians.

Emergency Department (ED): Adult patients may be accompanied by one person if needed for support, provided space is sufficient to achieve compliance with social distancing. Pediatric patients may be accompanied by two parents/guardians, provided space is sufficient to achieve compliance with social distancing. Exceptions may be made for care plan discussions as arranged with the care team or for end of life.

Ambulatory/Diagnostic Areas: Adult patients should come alone or arrange for drop-off and pick-up unless they need special assistance. Pediatric patients may be accompanied by two parents/guardians.

All visitors/escorts are subject to screening for COVID-19. Visitors/escorts with any COVID-19 symptoms will NOT be allowed to enter the Franklin Memorial Hospital facilities. Visitor/escorts must 1) perform hand hygiene prior to entering and upon leaving the patient’s room/care area; 2) wear a mask at all times in the facility; and 3) not go to any locations in the facility other than the room of the patient they are visiting. Hospital cafeterias are closed to visitors.

These restrictions are for the protection of patients, employees, visitors, and the public, consistent with guidance from governmental authorities, and are adopted to reduce the potential for propagation of the COVID-19 virus. These restrictions are imposed by order of the Hospital President and Chief Medical Officer.

