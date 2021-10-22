FARMINGTON—The Emery Community Arts Center is pleased to present three live piano concerts this fall. Concerts feature performances by faculty from the UMF Division of the Performing Arts and are free and open to the public.

Delimited Space: Aaron Wyanski in recital on Thur., Oct. 28, 7 p.m. Join Aaron Wyanski, UMF assistant professor of Music Composition, for a program of solo piano music including works by Charlie Parker, Henry Mancini and Billie Eilish.

Musical Temporalities: Bach’s “Goldberg Variations” & Anna Thorvaldsdóttir’s “Trajectories,”Thurs., Nov. 2, 6 p.m. & Wed., Nov. 3, 11:45 a.m. Steven Pane, UMF professor of music, presents Musical Temporalities: Bach’s Goldberg Variations & Anna Thorvaldsdóttir’s Trajectories. The Goldberg Variations is composed for keyboard and comprised of a theme played at the beginning and end which bracket 30 variations. The variations create a remarkable universe of counterpoint through canons and other forms all based on the bass line of the theme. Originally written for harpsichord, Pane will play the work on modern piano.

Trajectories is a collaborative work for piano, electronics and video projection. The music is composed by Anna Thorvaldsdóttir and the visuals are constructed by Sigurður Guðjónsson. Icelandic composer Anna Thorvaldsdóttir’s music is immersive. Inspired by landscapes, nature, and flowing, sustained sounds, it transports a listener to the vast expanse of an unfamiliar, seductive place.

The piece was commissioned by The Reykjavik Center for Visual Music and was premiered at the festival of RCVM in Iceland in January 2014.

Special thanks to Joel Johnson, UMF associate technical director, for his technical support in bringing Trajectories to Emery Community Arts Center.

Masks are required at all indoor events on UMF’s campus. All visitors to Emery Community Arts Center will be screened for COVID symptoms and required to register with name and contact information (either phone number or email address) upon entry. This information will only be used if the university needs to conduct contact tracing in the event of a confirmed exposure to the coronavirus.

