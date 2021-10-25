FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Thursday to hire a cook supervisor and a cook for the jail. They also changed the date of their next meeting.

Commission Chairman Terry Brann of Wilton and Commissioner Lance Harvell of Farmington approved the votes. Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong was not feeling well and was not in attendance.

Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. presented the names of candidates.

Commissioners voted to hire Victoria Roman, who recently moved to Temple, as cook supervisor. She has over 15 years of food service experience and a degree in culinary arts, Nichols said, according to the Zoom recording of the meeting. She held the same position at another place. She will be paid $21.31 an hour, human resource specialist/administrative assistant Tiffany Baker said Monday.

Lorna Nichols left the cook manager Sept. 30 to become town manager of Buckfield. Following her departure, commissioners changed the title of the position to cook supervisor.

Jadea LaMontagne of New Sharon was hired to fill a cook position. Her wage is $15.49 an hour, Baker said.

Commissioners changed the date of their next meeting to 3:15 p.m. Nov. 9 at the county courthouse.

The board plans to conduct interviews for a new American Recovery Plan Act position before the meeting. The person would help the county understand what projects can be funded.

The county had received three applications for the position as of Friday, Baker said.

The county is expected to receive $5.86 million from the federal program. It has received $2.9 million and will receive the other half next year.

Interviews will also be set up for the finance manager position held by Vickie Braley, who is retiring as of Dec. 30.

