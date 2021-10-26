REGION — Trunk or Treat events are being hosted by several organizations this weekend for children to enjoy.

The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers will be hosting their event from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Town Office parking lot on Dutch Gap Road.

“For years we hosted a Halloween party,” member Linda Gramlich said. “We started the Trunk or Treat last year because of COVID-19. People may decorate their vehicles. We’ll be filling bags, handing them out to the kids.”

Because of the pandemic, masks and gloves will be worn.

If families feel comfortable and they want to, kids can get of of their vehicles to show off their costumes, organizer Glenda Barker said.

“It’s open to all, we had more than 100 kids last year,” she said.

The Jay VFW Post #3335 Auxiliary will also be holding their event Saturday. From 4-6 p.m., the post’s parking lot will have at least 15 vehicles passing out candy.

“We’re going to try to line the whole parking lot,” Auxiliary member Janice Sweeney said. “Kids can get out to show off their costumes.”

In Livermore the Wayside Baptist Church will be holding its Trunk or Treat 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at 1729 Federal Road. The church has held a Trunk or Treat for several years. A photo booth will be available for families to record memories of the fun, safe experience.

Maine Paper and Heritage Museum, 22 Church Street in Livermore Falls will be hosting a Trunk or Treat 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

“We’ll be giving out candy and coloring books,” museum president Greg Bizier said. “The museum’s train will be available for rides.”

The museum’s Facebook page states the museum will be open for tours and there will be extra candy for costumes related to the Maine wood product industry or local historic figures.

