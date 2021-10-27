Sales

NORTH JAY — November 6, Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Annual Christmas Holiday sale combined with a food sale. Holiday crafts, gifts, Christmas decorations, new hats, mittens, scarfs for the family. Winter clothing. Lots of new and gently used items. FMI – 208-9225, 645-4400

CHESTERVILLE — There will be a “Bake Sale” on Tuesday, November 2, beginning at 8 a.m. when the polls open at the Chesterville Town Office at 409 Dutch Gap Road and will continue until the food is gone. Covid 19 protocols will be followed. This event is put on by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 778-3156.

JAY — The Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Auxiliary is planning a Thanksgiving Pie Sale by pre-order only. The choices are Chocolate, Pumpkin, and apple. Pre-orders will begin November 8 thru the 19. Pie pickup will be November 22 and 23, if need be, from 10 a.m.to 2. p.m. Last year’s sale was a huge success, and we are hoping for another.

Halloween

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Auxiliary in Jay will be hosting a “Trunk or Treat” for the community on October 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Post’s parking lot. So, dress up your little hob goblins and come up and join in the fun.

WELD — The Weld Library is hosting it’s annual Children’s Halloween Party a little differently this year due to the pandemic. Everyone who wishes to participate is invited to go to the Weld Town Hall parking lot by 5 p.m. to decorate your “trunk” and pass out your wrapped “treats” to to the little ghouls and goblins! This event is October 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum on Church Street in Livermore Falls will hold a Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 31, at the museum from 3-6 p.m.

FARMINGTON — The Elks Lodge in West Farmington will hold a Trunk or Treat event on Oct 30, from 5-7 p.m.

LIVERMORE — Wayside Bible Baptist Church, 1729 Federal Road. 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Photo booth available. FMI call Pastor Dan, 897-2598.

WILTON — Wilton Public Safety, Main Street. 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. Start at the Wilton Post Office, drive down Main Street, turn at monument, and continue up other side.

FARMINGTON — “Drive Through Spooktacular”, Farmington Rec. Department, Community Center. 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Eighth grade and under. Must pre-register, limited slots available. More than 20 businesses. Trophies for top three best decorated trunks. 778-3464.

STRATTON — October 30 at Stratton Blanchard Park from 4:30 to 8 p.m. The event features a costume parade, a Haunted Jail House, the Drop Dead Cafe, a cake walk much more. All proceeds go to the Stratton School system. Sponsored by the Stratton PTC. For more information go to the Stratton PTC Event’s page on Facebook.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. For Friday, October 29, the supper will feature Oct. 29 pork stew with cheese biscuits and dessert for $9. Meals begins serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. We are also continuing our Friday night take-out suppers. In November and December, the Post will start serving soup, stew, chowder and sandwiches every week including dessert. The price is $9. Nov. 5, the menu will feature chili with cornbread. The Post and Auxiliary would like to thank all of you for your continued support!

