• Shawna M. Watts, 34, Belmont, four warrants failure to appear, Tuesday, Oct. 19, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Grayhem D. Pinkham, 21, Avon, two counts violation condition of release, three motions to revoke bail, Wednesday, Oct. 20, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Timothy R. Darnell, 44, Freeman Township, operating under the influence, Thursday, Oct. 21, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Anthony W. Jordan, 31, Temple, three counts of assault, terrorizing, violation conditions of release, aggravated assault, Saturday, Oct. 23, in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kevin A. Chavez Santander, 18, Lowell, Massachusetts, failure to stop, operate vehicle without license, Saturday, Oct. 23, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Brody J.E. Pond, 24, Farmington, violation condition of release, probation hold, Monday, Oct. 25, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Silas R. Brown, 25, Farmington, operating under the influence, Monday, Oct. 25, in Wilton, $3,000 unsecured bail, Wilton Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

