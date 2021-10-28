REGION — Voters will go to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 2, to decide state and county issues. New Sharon and Weld will consider a question pertaining to local issues.

Three state questions will be considered. Question 1 is the citizen initiative banning the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines. Question 2 is an infrastructure bond issue that would leverage an estimated $253 million in federal and other funds. Question 3 is an amendment to the Constitution of Maine that would add the right to food.

County questions will decide if the number of commissioners should increase from three to five and if the treasurer should be appointed rather than elected.

Adopting the New Sharon Solar Energy Systems Ordinance will be considered in that town. At a special town meeting Sept. 15, 2020, action on the New Sharon Energy Systems Ordinance was tabled because of new information obtained the day prior. It covers solar, all power corridors, radio towers, Planning Board Chair Scott Nichols said then.

“This is a totally different ordinance,” Code Enforcement Officer Jon Arnold said Thursday. “This is strictly solar. We broke it down, made it more feasible, more basic.”

Things such as setbacks, right of ways, lot coverage, and other items were changed in this ordinance, he said.

In Weld, voters will be asked to allow the municipality to authorize the State to issue licenses for the sale of liquor to be consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on Sundays.

“This is a housekeeping thing,” Selectman Richard Doughty said. The state indicated there is an issue with Sunday sales of alcohol for on premises consumption, he noted.

Kawanhee Inn is the only business affected, Doughty said. If this isn’t approved, they can’t serve liquor on Sundays, he added.

“No one has expressed concerns and a straw poll at a board meeting was unanimous,” Doughty noted.

Polling times and locations for Franklin County towns are:

• Avon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall

• Carrabassett Valley: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

• Carthage: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

• Chesterville: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall

• Coplin Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

• Dallas Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

• Eustis: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Building

• Farmington: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Center

• Freeman Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Forster Building, Strong

• Industry: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

• Jay: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Spruce Mountain Middle School gym

• Kingfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Webster Hall

• Madrid Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Phillips Town Office

• New Sharon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

• New Vineyard: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Room, 20 Lake St.

• Perkins Township: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Weld Town Hall

• Phillips: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

• Rangeley: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office/Fire Station

• Rangeley Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall

• Salem Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Webster Hall Kingfield

• Sandy River Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

• Strong: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Forster Building

• Temple: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall

• Weld: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall

• Wilton: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

