To the Editor:

A recent article in the Portland Press Herald by Chris O’Neil summed it up very well

As older generation units retire or when present solar and wind units retire after their 20-year life

where will the replacement power come from?

The NECEC project alone will supply the equivalent of 2,500 wind turbines or 25 million solar panels or 24 new Wyman Dams

Vote “NO” on Question 1

Delbert Reed

Freeman Twp.

