WILTON — Meadow Lanes: Tuesday Night Mixed Winter, week of October 19.

Men’s High Game scratch: John Gregoire 189, Frank Cushman 182, Stephen Adams 177

Mens High Series scratch: John Gregoire 510, Stephen Adams 467, Frank Cushman 465

Mens High Game handicap: Frank Cushman 247, John Gregoire 229, Skip Johnson 215

Mens High Series handicap: Frank Cushman 660, John Gregoire 630, Skip Johnson 626

Women High Game scratch: Cathy Walton 182, Mariah Barden 168, Cleo Barker 164

Women’s High Series scratch: Cathy Walton 473, Mariah Barden 434, Cleo Barker 415

Women High Game handicap: Cathy Walton 259, Cleo Barker 242, Judy Cubby 240

Women’s High Series handicap: Cathy Walton 704, Judy Cubby 662, Cleo Barker 649

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Sports
Related Stories
Latest Articles