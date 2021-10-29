WILTON — Meadow Lanes: Tuesday Night Mixed Winter, week of October 19.
Men’s High Game scratch: John Gregoire 189, Frank Cushman 182, Stephen Adams 177
Mens High Series scratch: John Gregoire 510, Stephen Adams 467, Frank Cushman 465
Mens High Game handicap: Frank Cushman 247, John Gregoire 229, Skip Johnson 215
Mens High Series handicap: Frank Cushman 660, John Gregoire 630, Skip Johnson 626
Women High Game scratch: Cathy Walton 182, Mariah Barden 168, Cleo Barker 164
Women’s High Series scratch: Cathy Walton 473, Mariah Barden 434, Cleo Barker 415
Women High Game handicap: Cathy Walton 259, Cleo Barker 242, Judy Cubby 240
Women’s High Series handicap: Cathy Walton 704, Judy Cubby 662, Cleo Barker 649
