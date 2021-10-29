The highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant turned what was supposed to be an exciting “normal” start to the RSU 9 School Year into an opening filled with unexpected challenges. RSU 9 staff have been focused on delivering the best in-person educational experience we possibly can while keeping students and staff safe. In order to support these goals, universal masking in our school buildings and buses along with social distancing requirements were once again instituted with pool testing then introduced.

We are all frustrated that COVID is still with us and with some of the guidelines we must follow along with adjustments we must make, sometimes at a moment’s notice. RSU 9 is not implementing plans lightly and acts based on guidance from the same scientists and physicians who taught us how to cope with previous pandemics – chickenpox, mumps, rubella etc.

Our students continue to impress us as they tolerate meeting the requirements that allow them to learn and be in school with their friends as best as possible. The measures we are taking have upset some with some staff members being subjected to negative comments in conversations and on social media. This does not help us solve problems or make positive changes in battling the “true” enemy COVID-19.

In all areas of school life RSU 9 Staff are doing our best to remain flexible, learn from our mistakes and improve the 2021-2022 school experience for our students every chance we get. That is why it is important that concerns and questions are brought to the attention of RSU 9 Staff so that we can improve communication, reduce confusion and problem-solve together. By continuing to work together, we will get farther, faster and reduce the likelihood of future misunderstandings. With parents, guardians and staff working together we will model for our students how to face these incredibly difficult situations as Mainers have done for centuries, through mutual respect and support of our neighbors! Together, we are giving HOPE to our students by showing that the adults of today can work together to protect and watch out for them tomorrow!

