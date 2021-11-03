Franklin Endicott and the Third Key: Vol. 6 of Tales from Deckawoo Drive

by Kate Dicamillo

Illustrated by Chris Van Dusen

Welcome back to Deckawoo Drive, the neighborhood of our much-loved pig, Mercy Watson, starring Franklin Endicott and Eugenia Lincoln in this 6th volume of the Mercy Watson and Deckawoo Drive series, with whimsical illustrations by our own state of Maine illustrator, Chris Van Wilson.

Poor Franklin Endicott! He worries about everything…armadillos, goats, lions, black holes, etc.! He worries so much he records all his worries from A to Z in a notebook that he hides under his bed. Then, he worries about how much he worries.

One day, Franklin is invited by Eugenia Lincoln to go with her to town to the used goods shop of Old Buddy Lamp to have a duplicate key made. There are plenty of things to worry about in this used goods shop. Eyeballs anyone? After they get home, Franklin opens the envelope with the duplicate key and there is a third mysterious key, strangely different from the others and just another thing to worry about!

Read this book about worrying…and we all worry now and then… to find out how this third key helped Franklin alleviate some of his worrying? Was it magic? Was it common sense? Whatever it was, you can enjoy doing it, too! Happy reading and sharing.

