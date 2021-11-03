FORT KENT— University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online class using an electric pressure cooker for winter holiday dishes from 6–7:30 p.m. Nov. 18.

Cooking for the Holidays with an Electric Pressure Cooker is a cook-along webinar that will feature bread stuffing and pumpkin pie. Participants can select a recipe to make, shop for and prepare the ingredients beforehand, then cook along with instructor Lisa Fishman, UMaine Extension nutrition education professional.

The $5 fee includes recipes; registration is required. Register on the program webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sharon Paradis, 207.834.3905; [email protected]

