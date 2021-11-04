REGION — Events recognizing veterans locally are planned for Thursday, Nov. 11.

In Farmington the public, including all area veterans is invited to attend and should arrive at the World War I Memorial Arch on North Main Street by 10:45 a.m. Area Girl Scouts will hand out free small flags, according to information from organizer Andrew Goodridge.

At 11 a.m. the American Legion Color Guard will present the colors, followed by a prayer. A wreath will be placed by designated veteran(s) and representatives from local Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Taps will be played, then Rep. Scott Landry of Farmington and other community members will share remarks.

The colors will be retired and everyone will move to Meetinghouse Park. The program there will be similar with Senator Russell Black and Maine Governor Janet Mills speaking.

At noon officers will place a wreath at the Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post #28 on Middle Street. American Legion Post 28 Auxiliary will offer a free lunch to veterans afterwards.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. at the Lions Hall on Main Street in Wilton. Organizer Charles Tappan said Sen. Black and Rep. Randall Hall of East Dixfield will speak and possibly a major from the Army.

“After their remarks, the speakers will read the names of all Wilton veterans to recognize and honor them,” Tappan said. “A wreath will be placed, Doctor Smith will give a prayer and taps played.”

Light refreshments will be provided afterwards.

filed under: