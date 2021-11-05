WILTON — Tuesday Night Mixed Winter, week of October 26.

Men’s High Game scratch: Ryan Cushman 226, Tony White 193, Albert Farmer 175

Mens High Series scratch: Ryan Cushman 522, Tony White 517, Albert Farmer 495

Mens High Game handicap: Brian Wight 255, Ryan Cushman 252, Albert Farmer 245

Mens High Series handicap: Albert Farmer 705, Brian Wight 641, Frank Cushman 640

Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 190, Cleo Barker 162, Judy Cubby 134

Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 518, Cleo Barker 431, Judy Cubby 383

Women High Game handicap: Mariah Barden & Cleo Barker 238, Terri Bailey 237, Judy Cubby 226

Women’s High Series handicap: Terri Bailey 702, Judy Cubby 669, Mariah Barden 662

Wednesday Night Ladies week of October 27

Teams: Living on a Spare 36-20, Mines in the Gutter 34-22, Designs by Darlene 34-22, Bowling Belles: 30-26, Just One More 26-30, Wreckin Balls 24-32, Got The Splits 18-38, Coffee Beans 14-42.

Games: Mellissa Malone 197, Michelle Perkins 171, Lynn Chellis 170, Jolene Luce 154, Vicky Kinsey 151, Gayle Donahue 143, Heather Malone 142, Michelle Young 132.

Series: Mellissa Malone 532, Lynn Chellis 466, Michelle Perkins 441, Jolene Luce 419, Vicky Kinsey 410, Heather Malone 381, Michelle Young 374, Lisa Dube 364.

