WILTON — Tuesday Night Mixed Winter, week of October 26.
Men’s High Game scratch: Ryan Cushman 226, Tony White 193, Albert Farmer 175
Mens High Series scratch: Ryan Cushman 522, Tony White 517, Albert Farmer 495
Mens High Game handicap: Brian Wight 255, Ryan Cushman 252, Albert Farmer 245
Mens High Series handicap: Albert Farmer 705, Brian Wight 641, Frank Cushman 640
Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 190, Cleo Barker 162, Judy Cubby 134
Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 518, Cleo Barker 431, Judy Cubby 383
Women High Game handicap: Mariah Barden & Cleo Barker 238, Terri Bailey 237, Judy Cubby 226
Women’s High Series handicap: Terri Bailey 702, Judy Cubby 669, Mariah Barden 662
Wednesday Night Ladies week of October 27
Teams: Living on a Spare 36-20, Mines in the Gutter 34-22, Designs by Darlene 34-22, Bowling Belles: 30-26, Just One More 26-30, Wreckin Balls 24-32, Got The Splits 18-38, Coffee Beans 14-42.
Games: Mellissa Malone 197, Michelle Perkins 171, Lynn Chellis 170, Jolene Luce 154, Vicky Kinsey 151, Gayle Donahue 143, Heather Malone 142, Michelle Young 132.
Series: Mellissa Malone 532, Lynn Chellis 466, Michelle Perkins 441, Jolene Luce 419, Vicky Kinsey 410, Heather Malone 381, Michelle Young 374, Lisa Dube 364.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly
-
The Franklin Journal
Pets of the Week
-
The Franklin Journal
Veteran’s Day in Chesterville
-
The Franklin Journal
Meadow Lanes Bowling
-
Opinion
Kate Dempsey and Mitch Sammons: Construction and conservation agree: Now is the time to invest in infrastructure