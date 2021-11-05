CHESTERVILLE — On Thursday, November 11, the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House will observe Veterans Day with a simple ceremony and gathering open to the community.

At 11:00 a.m. those gathered will observe a moment of silence, which will be followed by 11 tolls of the Meeting House bell in recognition of all veterans and their sacrifices.

Anyone who wishes to offer remarks, music, poetry or other offerings is invited to do so. The event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be available.

The Meeting House is wheelchair accessible and has restroom facilities. For more information, call 778-3767.