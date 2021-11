• Jason D. Valez, 42, Industry Road, Industry, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Oct. 27, in Industry, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Leroy C. Norton, 37, Chesterville, domestic violence criminal mischief, Saturday, Oct. 30, in Chesterville, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Justin Bernier, 40, Sandy River Plantation, violation condition of release, Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Sandy River Plantation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Scott Osborne, 51, Industry, domestic violence aggravated assault, Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Industry, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jonathan Lennox, 51, Farmington, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Thursday, Nov. 4, in Farmington, personal recognizance, Farmington Police Department.

• Joshua Hine, 28, Temple, four warrants failure to appear, warrant indictment theft by unauthorized taking, Friday, Nov. 5, in Farmington, $2,600 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Benjamin Platner, 51, Kingfield, violation condition of release, Friday, Nov. 5, in Kingfield, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Lashanda Richardson, 40, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Sunday, Nov. 7, in Farmington, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Ashli McIntire-Luce, 23, Kingfield, domestic violence assault, Sunday, Nov. 7, in Kingfield, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• William Austin, 32, Wilton, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal mischief, obstructing report of crime, Sunday, Nov. 7, in Wilton, $150 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Lancaster Emery, 30, Farmington, obstructing report of a crime, domestic violence assault, Sunday, Nov. 7, in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: