Regional School District 9 school board agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021
Place: The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87349617954?pwd=NHRERlZFWkpGcmhjdzVmaC9KS2dadz09
NOTICE: According to RSU 9’s Health and Safety guidelines, face masks are required to attend an in-person event inside a school building.
I. Call to order
II. Pledge of Allegiance
III. Executive session legal rights & duties of school unit 1 M.R.S.A. 405(6)(E)
● Motion to enter executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. 405(6)(E) to
discuss the legal rights and duties of the school unit.
IV. Report of the Chairperson – Carol Coles
A. BCA board member Code of Ethics
1. Focus items D. and F.
B. Communications (“new”)
C. Maine School Boards Association conference attendance FYIs
V. Adjustments to the agenda (“new”)
VI. Good news stories from the board or administrators
VII. Public comment
VIII. Superintendent’s report – Christian Elkington
A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements
B. Strategic planning team update
C. Open positions update
IX. Administrator reports
A. Child nutrition – Andy Hutchins, Director of Child Nutrition
B. MBHS athletics – Chad Brackett, Athletics Director
C. Technology – Jeff Brazee, Director of Technology
X. Presentations
A. None
XI. Consent agenda
A. Minutes from October 26, 2021
B. Committee report outs and minutes
1. Operations committee – November 2, 2021
2. Personnel & Finance – November 2, 2021
3. Educational Policy – November 2, 2021
● Motion to approve the consent agenda.
XII. New Business
A. BinaxNow testing – request for additional approved use
● Motion to add #1 of the BinaxNow approved use to our current testing
protocol as presented by Laura Columbia.
B. Approval of new hires & resignation
● Motion to approve the new hires and resignations as presented in the
superintendent’s report
C. Maine Environmental Education Association – Dalrymple, Hodum,
McMullen
1. $1,500 mini-grant for Outdoor Learning application, notification,
and award letter
● Motion to accept the $1,500 Mini-Grant for Outdoor Learning from the
Maine Environmental Education Association
D. Maine Environmental Education Association – M. Howatt
1. $1,500 Mini-Grant for Outdoor Learning project description and
Award Letter
● Motion to accept the $1,500 Mini-Grant for Outdoor Learning from the
Maine Environmental Education Association
E. Approval of co-op hockey
● Motion to approve MBHS students to participate in co-op hockey as
proposed by MBHS Athletic Director Chad Brackett
F. First reading of board policies
1. IHD: adult education (Nov. 2, 2021 – DRAFT)
2. IHAI: live work (CTE Only) (Nov. 2, 2021 – REVISED)
3. FB: facilities planning
a) Current policy FB (March 31, 2009)
b) Draft policy FB (Nov. 2, 2021 – DRAFT)
4. GBGB: workplace bullying (Nov. 2, 2021 – DRAFT)
5. IJOC: school volunteers (Nov. 2, 2021 – DRAFT)
G. Review/discussion of winter season grades 6-12 participation
1. State & league discussions
2. Academic & attendance concerns
3. Winter Season expectations Draft
4. Parent meeting by Zoom to be discussed
5. Final Decision to be made at 11-23-2021 Board Mtg.
XIII. Adjourn
NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS
November 23, 2021 – 6:30pm – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus
December 14, 2021 – 6:30pm – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus
UPCOMING COMMITTEE MEETINGS
Operations – December 7, 2021 – 5:00pm – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus
Personnel & Finance – December 7, 2021 – 6:00pm – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus
Educational Policy – December 7, 2021 – 7:00pm – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus
Operations – January 4, 2022 – 5:00pm – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus
Personnel & Finance – January 4, 2022 – 6:00pm – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus
Educational Policy – January 4, 2022 – 7:00pm – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus
