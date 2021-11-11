CANTON — The owner of an abandoned, rodent-infested mobile home on 13 Hayford Court has yet to clean up the property, Deputy Clerk Nicki Girard told selectmen at their meeting Wednesday.

James Bishop of Lewiston was notified by Code Enforcement Officer Scott Mills in early October to have his property comply with the town junkyard ordinance. Girard said Wednesday that the deadline is Nov. 14.

“By that point he does need to respond to us in writing or be taking action,” Girard said. If he doesn’t the town will start fining him.

In other business, Selectman Kristi Carrier said she has been researching options and estimates for an electronic Neokraft sign in front of the Town Office. She received a rough estimate of $10,000 to $20,000 for signs 1 by 6 feet or 2 by 6 feet.

The sign will “share town information in a timely manner, basically,” she said, and the cost will most likely be considered in the town budget next spring.

In another matter, resident Chris Dailey asked selectmen and Girard for permission to receive electricity at his new building site on a driveway off his home on Mosquito Drive, which is 600 feet from Route 108. He said he plans to name it Black Fly Alley.

Selectman Carole Robbins signed Dailey’s form from Central Maine Power while Girard made plans to meet with Dailey at his property to pinpoint its location for the required state information.

