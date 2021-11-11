WILTON — The Wilton Select Board once again closed the town’s transfer-station Share Shack at their Tuesday, Nov. 2, meeting.

Selectperson Tom Saviello proposed its closure due to issues with its usage, which were detailed by Public Works Foreman John Masse.

The shack — which was initially closed in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions — is intended “to take usable items out of the waste stream for individuals who need them.”

Since it’s been reopened, the station has had issues with people dropping off “unacceptable items” and creating “pretty much a disaster” despite having “posters everywhere saying what you can and can’t put in,” Masse said.

Masse said that the Public Works Department is “thinking of other ways of keeping it open to the public but keeping it manageable too” and encouraged the board to provide some suggestions.

In response, Saviello suggested they “close (the shack), clean it” and have the town’s recycling committee — of which he is also a member — “review it and decide whether to be operating it or not.”

Saviello also suggested they make more of a concerted effort with flyers to emphasize what does and does not belong in the Share Shack.

For example, Saviello has a flyer with Share Shack acceptable items on his refrigerator, he said.

The Town of Wilton’s website currently states that acceptable items include wooden furniture, housewares, tools, building materials and children’s toys. Among unacceptable items are air conditioners, dehumidifiers, glass doors, grills, large appliances, mattresses and box springs, stuffed or upholstered furniture, televisions and computer monitors.

Selectperson Tiffany Maiuri also raised a concern about whether residents are adhering to the shack’s original objective.

“One of the things I’ve observed is that when I was dropping off things … to share with the community, and then I’d go next weekend and I’d see those items in someone’s yard sale,” Maiuri said. “Part of problem is people are dropping off good items and then other people are coming and hoarding. It’s not becoming a share shack.”

The town’s website states that “The Share Shack items are for use of Wilton residents – not to be taken for resale for yard sales and flea markets.”

“How do we make it a true share shack for the community,” she asked.

During discussion of the transfer station, the board approved a motion to change the station’s Wednesday hours — formerly 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to the end of Daylights Savings.

The other hours on Tuesday, Saturday, Sunday will remain the same — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The board also increased the cost of the station’s tire disposal from $2 to $3. Masse made this request because the cost for the department to dispose of tires has increased due to their weight, among other reasons.

