FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer four in-person workshops about winter care of livestock from noon–2 p.m. every other Tuesday starting Dec. 7 at the UMaine Regional Learning Center, 75 Clearwater Drive, Falmouth. Remaining classes are Dec. 21, Jan. 4 and Jan. 18.

The series begins with winter care of small ruminants, including best practices for meeting water, feed and shelter needs for sheep and goats. Other workshops will cover winter care of poultry, swine and beef cattle. Colt Knight, UMaine Extension assistant professor and statewide livestock specialist, will lead each workshop

The $15 fee for Dec. 7 includes a light lunch; remaining dates are on a $0–$10 sliding scale fee. Registration is required by Dec. 1. Register on the program webpage. https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/winter-care-of-sheep-falmouth/

Enrollment is limited to 20 seats per session. Face coverings and no evidence of COVID-19 symptoms are required, regardless of vaccination status. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.781.6099; [email protected]

