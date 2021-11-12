FARMINGTON — It was a busy autumn for the Farmington Recreation Department between field hockey, soccer, and the Recreation Department’s Spooktacular event.

Liz LeClair worked diligently as the Department’s Youth Field Hockey Director this fall overseeing two divisions in the program. Division One (first and second grade) held several practices and scrimmages throughout the season where they learned the basics of field hockey and were able to practice their new skills during ‘gameplay”. Division Two (Third through Fifth graders) developed their skills even further during weekly practices and were able to play surrounding towns and participated in Skowhegan’s “Fall Invitational Field Hockey Tournament”. MacKenzie Latimer volunteered assisting Coach Liz LeClair with twenty-six children between the two teams.

Ben Ladd directed both Divisions One (1st and 2nd grade) and Two (4th, 5th, 6th grade) for The Farmington Youth Soccer League. Ben oversaw the coaches and referees of the program, encouraged good sportsmanship, and stepped in to address any other needs that arose during the season. The two divisions were made up of over one hundred children and ten different teams. The coaches for these two leagues were, Barrett and Joy Evans, Albion Tyler, Josh and Melissa Couture, Dan Paterson, Misty Tuell, Isaac Raymond, Lori Cushman, Jackie Rivers, and Cotey O’Neill. Coach Rivers, and Coach Paterson were awarded the “Jimmy Joe Allen Memorial Award” Coach of the Year and their names are now permanently displayed in the Bjorn Gymnasium at the Community Center. This year’s Fan of the Year, “John Boutilier Memorial Award” was given to John and Nichol Abell. The Abell’s displayed great sportsmanship while showing constant support for all players on the field regardless of which team they played for.

New to the Recreation Department this year, Charlotte Allard led the Prep Soccer (first grade), Big Kicks (kindergarten), and Little Kicks (three- and four-year-olds). Charlotte achieved the ultimate goal with this age group by keeping them on task and having fun! Charlotte was assisted by Michael Jackson, Matt Billian, Erika Schumacher, and Jaimee Beaudoin. The Recreation Department is very thankful for all the volunteers that stepped up and worked willingly alongside Charlotte with over one hundred children between these three programs.

The Recreation Department and several local businesses adapted to the weather for what was initially their outdoor “Drive Through Spooktacular”. The Spooktacular was held inside due to the inclement weather. Children were able to see eleven different displays, have their pictures taken with princesses and other characters, see witches brewing, walk the plank at a pirate ship created by The Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, and see a fun set up done by Dustin and Kala Elliott representing Home Auto Group with their display of the classic “Charlie Brown”. Other displays included “Candy Land”, a duck pond with hunters well camouflaged, “Mario”, a Bakery, a table full of exciting book characters and more, a huge web created by No Limits for “Charlotte’s Web”, and the house from “Up”.

The Recreation Department would like to thank Allied Physical Therapy, Bangor Savings Bank, CJ Sparkle Boutique, The Center for Entrepreneurial Studies X S.A.D.D., The Wilton Free Public Library, Noah’s Ark Daycare Center, No Limits Fitness, Woodlands Senior Living, Home Auto Group, and Franklin Savings Bank for participating.

The First Place Trophy went to Bangor Savings Bank, Second Place went to Noah’s Ark Daycare Center, and the Third Place Trophy was awarded to Woodlands Senior Living. Congratulations to the top three winners! Over one hundred and seventy-five children attended this event, and they all received a large goody-bag from Princess Peach as they exited the Community Center.

The Recreation Department would like to thank Walmart and No Limits Fitness for donating candy for the event and all other businesses who made this a successful and memorable event for the children in our community despite the weather conditions.

The Farmington Recreation Department is pleased that the fall season has gone so well and are looking forward to other programs beginning at the Community Center soon, including After School Hours, basketball, pickleball and several other programs. Thank you to everyone for another successful season and be sure to follow the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook to stay up to date on events and happenings!

