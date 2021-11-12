FARMINGTON —It’s that time of year! United Way is set to host its Great Charity Auction, generously sponsored by Franklin Savings Bank, Full Bloom Hydroponics Gardening Center, and IEC Electric. The auction will be online this year, and all are encouraged to check out the amazing items up for bid. Unique items this year include ‘bucket list’ experiences like sky diving, pontoon boat rides, Stanley Steamer ride, boudoir photo sessions and so much more! All you need to do to join the fun is click on the link below: https://airauctioneer.com/the-great-charity-auction/preview.

The auction opens at 8am on Monday the 15th and closes Saturday November 20th at 6pm. Remember that all proceeds raised are invested right back into Greater Franklin County (including Livermore and Livermore Falls) which makes this a GREAT way to do your holiday shopping!

The Great Charity Auction is a signature fundraiser for United Way. Proceeds help fund programs that United Way supports including Meals on Wheels; Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services and The Hope Fund. United Way is still accepting donations for this year’s auction as well, so feel free to reach out to Lisa Laflin at 778-5048 or [email protected] if you have an item or experience you’d like to donate!

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like them on Facebook, too, to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up coming.

