• Shanna C. Brown, 37, of Cornwall, Ontario, Canada, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, Friday, Nov. 12, in Coburn Gore Township, by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.
• Jermaine T. Phillips, 40, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, Friday, Nov. 12, in Coburn Gore Township, by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.
• Angela J. Wilkinson, 47, of Strong, criminal mischief, Saturday, Nov. 13, in Strong, $250 bail, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Jose A. Soto, 25, of Edinburg, Texas, operating under the influence, operating without a license in violation of a condition or restriction, Sunday, Nov. 14, in Jay, $400 bail, by Jay Police Department.
• Joshua R. M. Hine, 28, of Temple, violation of condition of release, Sunday, Nov. 14, in Wilton, by Wilton Police Department.
• Daniel L. Lheureux, 61, of Harpswell, operating under the influence, Sunday, Nov. 14, in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, by Farmington Police Department.
• Shawn D. Lord, 38, of Wilton, violation of condition of release, unlawful possession scheduled drugs, Sunday, Nov. 14, in Wilton, $100 bail, by Wilton Police Department.
• Guner A. K. Vicelich, 33, of Jay, two warrants for failure to appear, Sunday, Nov. 14, in Jay, $400 bail, by Jay Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
