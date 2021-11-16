• Shanna C. Brown, 37, of Cornwall, Ontario, Canada, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, Friday, Nov. 12, in Coburn Gore Township, by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

• Jermaine T. Phillips, 40, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, Friday, Nov. 12, in Coburn Gore Township, by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

• Angela J. Wilkinson, 47, of Strong, criminal mischief, Saturday, Nov. 13, in Strong, $250 bail, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jose A. Soto, 25, of Edinburg, Texas, operating under the influence, operating without a license in violation of a condition or restriction, Sunday, Nov. 14, in Jay, $400 bail, by Jay Police Department.

• Joshua R. M. Hine, 28, of Temple, violation of condition of release, Sunday, Nov. 14, in Wilton, by Wilton Police Department.

• Daniel L. Lheureux, 61, of Harpswell, operating under the influence, Sunday, Nov. 14, in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, by Farmington Police Department.

• Shawn D. Lord, 38, of Wilton, violation of condition of release, unlawful possession scheduled drugs, Sunday, Nov. 14, in Wilton, $100 bail, by Wilton Police Department.

• Guner A. K. Vicelich, 33, of Jay, two warrants for failure to appear, Sunday, Nov. 14, in Jay, $400 bail, by Jay Police Department.

 

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

