MADRID — Madrid Twp. will start the holiday season off with a tree lighting at the Madrid Historical Society schoolhouse at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, on the corner of Reeds Mill and Schoolhouse Roads.

As people gather outside by the tree, there will be refreshments, decorating and caroling; weather permitting. (A snow date of Sunday, Dec. 5, has been set.)

The following Saturday, Dec. 11, Santa will hand out gift bags next to the tree between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Children who live in Madrid up to age 10 are eligible to receive a gift bag; registration is required.

Madrid’s community Christmas celebration will conclude with the Christmas Candlelight Service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road. The service will include caroling and the reading of the Christmas story. Reeds Mill Church, the only church ever built in Madrid, is a one room, electricity-free worship center constructed in 1892. Original kerosene lamps and plenty of candlelight cast the perfect lighting for a Christmas service in this historical setting.

For more information or to register for the Children’s Christmas Bags, call 639-2713.

