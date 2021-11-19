FARMINGTON – Leslie White, MPH, RD, LD, CSOWM, has been appointed clinical dietitian at Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) providing evidence-based practice that is specific to patients’ nutritional goals in inpatient and outpatient settings.

White has worked in the field of nutrition for 15 years with extensive experience in nutrition counseling, motivational interviewing, and promotion of behavior change. She has additional certification as a specialist in obesity and weight management (CSOWM) by the Commission on Dietetic Registration that recognizes expertise in helping patients with obesity.

“We are excited to have Leslie come on board with her broad nutritional expertise and newly added credential to address obesity,” said Marcy Lawless, FMH clinical nutrition manager. “She will also be available during non-business hours, an additional benefit to our community members who work day shifts.”

White earned her Bachelor of Science in food science and human nutrition from the University of Maine, followed by a master’s degree in public health from East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Nutrition services may focus on overall health and well-being or may be a part of treatment for specific diseases. Talk to your provider about a referral to receive nutrition services. For additional information call 779-2656.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: