WILTON — Tuesday Night Mixed Winter, week of Nov. 9

Men’s High Game scratch: Tony White 254, Ryan Cushman 211, John Gregoire 210

Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 669, John Gregoire 596, Ryan Cushman 557

Mens High Game handicap: Tony White 283, Ryan Cushman 260, John Gregoire 250

Mens High Series handicap: Tony White 756, John Gregoire 716, Ryan Cushman 704

Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 210, Cathy Walton 157, Cleo Barker 147

Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 575, Cathy Walton 446, Cleo Barker 368

Women High Game handicap: Mariah Barden 258, Judy Cubby 233, Cathy Walton 230

Women’s High Series handicap: Mariah Barden 719, Cathy Walton 665, Terri Bailey 640

Wednesday Night Ladies Week of Nov. 10.

Teams: Mines in the Gutter 46-26, Designs By Darlene 46-26, Living on a Spare 42-30, Just One More 42-30, Bowling Belles 40-32, Wreckin Balls 28-44, Got the Splits 22-50, Coffee Beans 14-58

Games: Lynn Chellis 185, Kelly Couture 157, Michelle Perkins 151, Jolene Luce 151, Heather Malone 146, Mellissa Malone 142, Vicky Kinsey 133, Gayle Donahue 129,

Series Lynn Chellis 531, Michelle Perkins 405, Kelly Couture 397, Jolene Luce 392, Vicky Kinsey 381, Lisa Dube 367, Mellissa Malone 363, Heather Malone 342.

