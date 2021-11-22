• Stephen J. Paul, 38, New Vineyard, operating under the influence, Tuesday, Nov. 16, in New Vineyard, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Chad J. Oliver, 37, Farmington, assault, Wednesday, Nov. 17, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Kevin J. Weeden, 31, Lewiston, warrant theft by receiving stolen property, warrant violation condition of release, Thursday, Nov. 18, in Farmington, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Ryan M. Haggan, 32, Rangeley, operating under the influence, operate a vehicle without license, Thursday, Nov. 18, in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Dean A. Stone, 36, Jay, violation of protection from abuse order, Friday, Nov. 19, in Jay, $100 bail, Jay Police Department.
• Garrett R. Benedix, 21, Livermore, violation condition of release, Friday, Nov. 19, in Jay, Jay Police Department.
• John L. Raymond, 34, Langtown Township, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-physical force, Saturday, Nov. 20, in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
