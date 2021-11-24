Sales

FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange is seeking crafters for series of Holiday Fairs at the Grange. The fairs will be held Dec. 4 and Dec. 18; from 12 to 3 p.m., at the Farmington Grange Hall. Tables are available for a fee. The Grange Hall is located at 124 Bridge Street. Handmade gift items, candy, baked goods and holiday decorations are expected. Refreshments will be available for a donation. Vendors wishing to rent space should contact a grange member or call 778-6637 or 778-2932.

LIVERMORE — The Little Maine Market, 29 Church St, Livermore. Looking to support local this holiday season? The Little Maine Market proudly presents our Small Business Saturday Artisan Fair featuring 20 local artisans selling their hand made products!

Please be sure that you’re entering the correct address into your GPS, this event is hosted in LIVERMORE, not Livermore Falls (there is a Church Street in both and the GPS may auto fill to Livermore Falls). Centered between Route 4 and 108 near Long Greens, the Livermore Post Office, and directly in front of the Livermore Town Garage! We can’t wait to see you all!

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay are continuing the Friday night take-out suppers. In November and December, they will be doing a soup and sandwich theme nearly every week including dessert. There will be no supper on Friday Nov. 26 after Thanksgiving. The Post and Auxiliary would like to thank all of you for your continued support!

Holidays

JAY — New Life Baptist Church announced that the church would host a free turkey dinner from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The pastor of the church, Dr. Chris Grimbilas, made the announcement following the Sunday morning service. “Our folks are excited about it,” said Pastor Grimbilas. “We will put out a full Thanksgiving meal; a turkey dinner with all the trimmings.” Several folks in the church immediately volunteered to help serve of cook food. The church realizes that there some are those who are hurting and some who have no place to go. New Life Baptist Church, according to Grimbilas, is someplace that folks will be welcomed, fed, and looked after for that holiday meal. If folks would like to volunteer to help or have food they would like to donate, please email the church at [email protected]

MADRID Madrid Twp. will start the holiday season off with a tree lighting at the Madrid Historical Society schoolhouse on Saturday, December 4, at 6 p.m., located on the corner of Reeds Mill and Schoolhouse Roads. As they gather outdoors by the tree, there will be refreshments, decorating and caroling, weather permitting. (Rain/snow date, Sunday, December 5, same time.) All are welcome!

The following Saturday, December 11, Santa will be handing out gift bags next to the tree between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Children who live in Madrid up to age 10 are eligible to receive a gift bag. Preregistration is required.

Madrid’s community Christmas celebration concludes with the Christmas Candlelight Service at Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 19. The service includes caroling and the reading of the Christmas story. Reeds Mill Church, the only church ever built in Madrid, is a one room, electricity-free worship center constructed in 1892. Original kerosene lamps and plenty of candlelight cast the perfect lighting for a Christmas service in this historical setting.

Please call 639-2713 for more information about any of these events and to preregister for the Children’s Christmas Gift Bags. (We need to get some information to Santa…)

