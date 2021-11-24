FARMINGTON — The Center for Entrepreneurial Studies (CES) has commenced a campaign calling for local community members, businesses and institutions to sponsor “Making Home Possible,” their initiative to provide housing-insecure youth with affordable housing via mobile tiny homes.

Just a few weeks into the campaign, CES has entirely funded their first house thanks to the Bjorn Foundation, established by Richard Bjorn of Kyes Insurance, who donated $50,000. In addition, Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty donated $1,000.

CES Communications Coordinator Sara Taylor announced the sponsorship at the center’s “Raise the Roof!” fundraiser. The party served to raise money and draw attention to the importance of the initiative — especially in Franklin County where youth housing insecurity is becoming increasingly prevalent.

“We are extremely proud to announce that we have garnered the support of two local businesses that believe in our efforts and problem solving approach,” Taylor said in a written statement. “This funding will allow us the ability to fund proven leveraging methods including the hiring of professionals who can tap into multiple private and public funding sources.”

Ultimately, the goal of the tiny-house initiative is to “make … an affordable housing community that serves our vulnerable populations and those seeking a healing, happy and healthy lifestyle at home.”

In a written statement, Kyes Insurance said Bjorn believes “affordable housing is a serious issue and he hopes his foundation donation helps.”

“For somebody to take the position of giving us that kind of money, and then to validate that it’s needed and that they trust us to do that, I think is huge,” CES Director Bonita Lehigh said in an interview. “(It’s validating) just to show that they have faith in who we are.”

Battling homelessness and housing insecurity, particularly among youth, has been one of CES’ primary goals since it opened in July 2020.

Related Farmington Center for Entrepreneurial Studies envisioning boys and girls club

Lehigh launched CES as a place to empower people, particularly young people, with entrepreneurship to “target an array of countywide issues from child neglect and cyclical poverty to a stalling economy and homelessness,” Franklin Journal’s Andrea Swiedom reported at the time.

According to a 2020 Department of Education report, “in Maine, approximately 60% of homeless children are doubled up in shared housing, 20-25% are in shelters or transitional housing, 10-15% are living in motels, and 3-5% are unsheltered and staying in cars, temporary trailers, or other similar situations.”

“Tiny Homes and affordable housing are indeed housing solutions and we hope that this approach enhances Tiny House real-estate development in Franklin County and beyond,” Taylor wrote in the announcement.

Lehigh said she and CES feel validated by these grants and “firmly believe that it’s going to give us the ability to capture the attention of other people.”

Lehigh, Taylor and CES were looking for $45,000 to build the first tiny home.

They explained that this was the cost of a single home because they “want to equip the house with quality appliances, insulation and furnishings to make sure this is a livable home that’s comfortable for healthy living.”

“We need to empower and heal youth, not keep them marginalized in a 8′ x 20′ shed,” they said.

“Making Home Possible” has now garnered $71,000 with a previous $20,000 donation from United Way’s Leap Explosion Fund — only $10,000 of which CES has so far received.

More so, CES is even closer to establishing the tiny-house village Lehigh envisions for the future to address homelessness in Farmington, Franklin County and Maine at large.

Though the initiative is currently geared toward housing-insecure youth, Lehigh hopes to offer this housing to individuals from other financially marginalized/housing-insecure populations, such as veterans and the elderly once it is off the ground.

« Previous

filed under: