LIVERMORE — Thursday, Nov. 18, Regional School Unit 73 board of directors accepted with deep regret the resignation of vice chair Michael “Mike” Morrell of Jay and later elected D. Robin Beck to replace him.

Superintendent Scott Albert thanked Morrell for his hard work and dedication, noting they had worked together for more than a decade. “He’ll be greatly missed,” he added.

A community member also thanked Morrell. “Mike truly voted based on what he thought was best for the district,” he said.

“I’m going to miss Mike,” Chair Robert Staples said. “I felt he was the one who should have been chair. He is young enough to be my son but he’s been my mentor. He’s going to be missed. I wish him the best.”

Morrell’s resignation was accepted with deep regret and deep gratitude for his service to RSU 73. “I would like to say ‘no'”, Staples said before voting yes.

After the meeting, no reason was given for Morrell’s decision.

According to his Facebook page Morrell, of Jay, is the technology integrator for RSU 17 in South Paris. That district’s website lists him as a teacher at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in South Paris.

Beck, who became a director in July, is from Livermore Falls where she manages Rocking Sheep Farm. She is also a registered nurse.

Directors also accepted the resignations of Steven Sweet, the physical education teacher at the primary school, Diane Berry a special education teacher at the primary school and the district’s special services director Tammy Verreault.

It was voted to hire one additional education technician.

Verreault said special education is still missing some aides. Some applications have come in, which is exciting as there was a period when none were, she added.

“We’re dangerously low on cafeteria workers, custodians and bus drivers,” Albert said.

The first reading of new policy Public Information Program was approved.

The district received information from Maine School Management that while not legally required, they recommend it, Albert said.

“We’re doing a lot of those things anyway but it’s not in policy,” he noted. “We wanted to have it in policy.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: