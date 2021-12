• Matthew I. Glickman, 24, Boston, Massachusetts, operating under the influence, Sunday, Nov. 21, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Timothy S. Harris, 53, Portland, burglary, Monday, Nov. 22, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Christopher W. Veilleux, 33, Wilton, two warrants failure to appear, Tuesday, Nov. 23, in Wilton, $250 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Samantha A. Atwood, 30, Strong, conspiracy to trafficking in scheduled drugs, Tuesday, Nov. 23, in Strong, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Basil J. Stratton, 37, Fairfield, warrant negotiating a worthless instrument, Tuesday, Nov. 23, in Franklin County, personal recognizance bail, Maine State Police.

• Felicia R. Bell, 37, Phillips, conspiracy to trafficking in scheduled drugs, Tuesday, Nov. 23, in Strong, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• William M. Weaver, 38, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Nov. 24, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Mya E. Ruprecht, 21, Starks, assault, obstructing government administration, Friday, Nov. 26, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Jas A. Savage, 28, Kingfield, operating under the influence, Sunday, Nov. 28, in Strong, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

