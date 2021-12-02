• Riley S. B. Soha, 18, Chesterville, violation condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Monday, Nov. 29, in Wilton, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• John L. Raymond, 34, Lang Township, three counts burglary, one count violation condition of release, Monday, Nov. 29, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Alizah A. Maley, 19, Bingham, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Monday, Nov. 29, in Wilton, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
