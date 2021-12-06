• Alisha E. Buck, 30, of Winthrop, on two warrants for failure to appear, Wednesday, Dec. 1, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Shawn D. Lord, 38, of Wilton, on two warrants for failure to appear, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, on Thursday, Dec. 2, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Nathan L. Letarte, 26, of Wilton, on a charge of aggravated assault, Thursday, Dec. 2, in Wilton, $250 bail, Wilton Police Department.
• Alisha E. Buck, 30, of Winthrop, on a charge of violation of condition of release, Thursday, Dec. 2, in Jay, $3,000 unsecured bail, Jay Police Department.
• Jose E. Marquez, 19, of Farmington, on a charge of criminal mischief, Thursday, Dec. 2, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Dawn E. Faircloth, 31, of Wilton, on charges of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Friday, Dec. 3, in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.
• Joshua R. Mosher Hine, 28, of Temple, on a charge of violation of condition of release, Saturday, Dec. 4, in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.
• Shawn C. Crogan, 44, of Vienna, on a charge of operating under the influence, Saturday, Dec. 4, in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Eric L. Edwards, 39, of Livermore Falls, on warrants for failure to appear, failure to comply with sex offender registration, Saturday, Dec. 4, in Jay, $300 bail, Jay Police Department.
• Dyllan J. Nile, 32, of Strong, on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing, Saturday, Dec. 4, in Strong, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
