EUSTIS — An Anson man was injured Tuesday when he lost control of his tractor-trailer truck while driving south on state Route 27. The truck flipped over, striking a utility pole and downing power lines, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.’s statement.

Sgt. Ryan Close responded at 11:18 a.m. to the report of a rollover on the causeway north of Stratton Village.

Torrey Moore, 44, was driving a 2013 Western Star tractor-trailer truck owned by Mainely Trees and was doing hauling for Thorndike Inc., Nichols wrote.

Two Eustis Fire Rescue personnel were able to get inside the cab with Moore, who was trapped under the steering wheel, Chief Spraque Wise said. Firefighters were able to extricate him, then placed Moore on a backboard to safely move him.

He was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. LifeFlight of Maine was canceled.

State Police Commercial Enforcement Unit troopers responded to evaluate the scene. Central Maine Power was notified. Dutch Gap Auto of Chesterville was called to remove the truck.

