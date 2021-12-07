James A. McKechnie VFW Post 10881 color guard members Rodney Titcomb, left, and Glenn Durrell are seen leading the procession to Center Bridge, as the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor was remembered in Farmington Tuesday. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

James A. McKechnie VFW Post 10881 Commander Gordon Webber, second from right, offers a prayer during a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day observance in Farmington Tuesday. Also seen are the color guard and Kitty Gee of Chesterville, right. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was recognized by local veterans and auxiliary members Tuesday afternoon in Livermore Falls. Jay VFW Post 3335 color guard members, from left, John Dube, Don Frechette, Jim Manter, Larry Bilodeau and Clyde Pingree prepare to lead the procession to the Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge, where a wreath was placed to remember those lost or wounded during the attack. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

John Dube and other members of the VFW Post 3335 color guard stand at attention during a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day observation in Livermore Falls Tuesday afternoon. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

