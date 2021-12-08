Sales

FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange is seeking crafters for series of Holiday Fairs at the Grange. The fair will be held Dec. 18; from 12 to 3 p.m., at the Farmington Grange Hall. Tables are available for a fee. The Grange Hall is located at 124 Bridge Street. Handmade gift items, candy, baked goods and holiday decorations are expected. Refreshments will be available for a donation. Vendors wishing to rent space should contact a grange member or call 778-6637 or 778-2932.

CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Town Christmas Party will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12, outside the Chesterville Town Office at 409 Dutch Gap Road from 2-4 p.m. Santa Claus will be arriving on the fire truck and children will receive some goodies. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers and all Covid 19 protocols will be followed. FMI 778-3156.

CARTHAGE — Carthage Generations Club invites you to an outdoor event, Christmas in Carthage on Sat. Dec 11 for Christmas Wishes with Santa, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Then Caroling in Carthage from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The Webb River Valley Snowmobile Club Room will be open , offering warm refreshments at the Carthage Town Office.

MADRID Madrid Twp. continues celebrating the holiday season on Saturday, December 11, Santa will be handing out gift bags next to the tree between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Children who live in Madrid up to age 10 are eligible to receive a gift bag. Preregistration is required.

Madrid’s community Christmas celebration concludes with the Christmas Candlelight Service at Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 19. The service includes caroling and the reading of the Christmas story. Reeds Mill Church, the only church ever built in Madrid, is a one room, electricity-free worship center constructed in 1892. Original kerosene lamps and plenty of candlelight cast the perfect lighting for a Christmas service in this historical setting.

Please call 639-2713 for more information about any of these events and to preregister for the Children’s Christmas Gift Bags. (We need to get some information to Santa…)

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay are continuing the Friday night take-out suppers. In November and December, they will be doing a soup and sandwich theme every week including dessert. The price is $9. Meals begins serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. The Post and Auxiliary would like to thank all of you for your continued support!

