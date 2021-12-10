LIVERMORE — An SUV driven by a Jay woman hit a patch of black ice Friday morning on state Route 4/Federal Road, she lost control, and the vehicle rolled over into a ditch, according to Deputy Brian Smith of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at about 5:37 a.m., near state Route 108/Boothby Road.

Driver Alice Hatch, 41, was not injured, but the 2004 Honda Pilot she was driving was totaled, Smith wrote in an email.

Livermore Fire Rescue Department assisted at the scene.

