JAY — A local woman escaped from her burning home late Sunday, as a fire ripped through her single story log cabin at 169 Macomber Hill Road in North Jay, Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said Monday.

Owner and occupant Jeanne Small was woken up by something and she saw that her kitchen was on fire, Booker said.

She was in her night clothes and had no shoes on, when she walked down the approximately 400-foot driveway and was on the side of the road when Booker arrived, he said.

Booker gave her his sweatshirt and boots to keep her warm. She then went to a neighbor’s house. Small’s hair was singed when she went back to try and get her car keys. The house and shed were a complete loss and there was damage to the rear of her car, Booker said.

When he arrived, the house was fully engulfed in fire, he said.

About 40 firefighters from several towns responded to the fire reported at about 10:49 p.m.

Firefighters launched an external attack and were able to knock the fire down in about 90 minutes, once they established a water supply, Booker said. The closest hydrant was at the intersection of Macomber Hill and Old Jay Hill roads.

They used a water shuttle with tanker trucks and firefighters from Jay, Livermore Falls, East Dixfield, Wilton, Temple, New Sharon and Chesterville departments. Farmington Fire Rescue Department responded with a rapid intervention response team.

Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal planned to meet with Booker at noon on Monday to help him to determine a cause.

Small does not have insurance, Booker said. She initially thought she did have it. She is staying with family members.

Two cats are unaccounted for, he said.

Jay police officer David Morin and NorthStar EMS personnel also responded to the scene.

