JAY — The cause of a fire that destroyed a cabin, shed and a woman’s belongings on Sunday night at 169 Macomber Hill Road, is undetermined because of extensive damage, Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said.

State investigator Andrew Whitney of the Office of State Fire Marshal and Booker tried to determine Monday how the fire started.

Jeanne Small escaped the burning log cabin with only the night clothes she had on, after she awoke and saw her kitchen on fire, Booker said previously. Her hair was singed when she attempted to go back into the house for her car keys. The car also had fire damage on its rear.

She walked down the 400-foot driveway to the street in her bare feet.

Two cats that were believed to be in the house have not been found, Booker said Tuesday. Small is staying with Jay residents.

Initially, it was thought that Small had insurance on the property, but it was found to have been canceled about two months ago, he said.

“If the Spirit of the Season inspires you, monetary and/or gift card donations can be made to the Jay Town (Office), however, they cannot accept any solid goods,” Booker wrote on the Jay department’s Facebook page.

Booker also asked for people to check through their homes for any potential fire hazards.

“Any appliances with questionable cords or motor issues, fix or remove. Don’t plug monitor heaters into power strips and make sure not to overload power strips,” he wrote. “Make sure any heat and electrical source is completely clear of any debris around it and make sure all your heat sources are serviced.”

“Check with your insurance company too. Are you covered for everything? If you are a renter, are your belongings insured? Don’t cut corners on home. We have had quite a few structure fires in Maine since the start of the season and a whole lot in our area for sure,” he wrote.

