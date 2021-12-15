NEW SHARON — A local man was treated for smoke inhalation Wednesday after a fire around the wood stove damaged his mobile home at 136 Swan Road, Fire Rescue Chief John Welch said.

Flames were shooting out of the wall in the living room and burned a hole in it, he said, and firefighters had to take a wall apart to put the fire out.

The fire was “knocked down pretty fast,” Welch said.

The homeowner, whose name was not immediately available, was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

The American Red Cross was called to assist him.

The home must be repaired before it’s habitable, Welch said.

A neighbor took in the owner’s dog, he said.

About 15 firefighters from Farmington and New Sharon responded. Other mutual aid departments were canceled in route to the scene.

