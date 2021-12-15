RUMFORD — The Regional School Unit 10 Board of Directors voted 10-3 Monday night to approve Superintendent Deb Alden’s recommendation to continue requiring masks be worn by all students and staff.

Voting in favor were Jerry Wiley of Buckfield, Gail Parent of Hanover, Chad Culleton of Hartford, Bonnie Child, Peter DeFilipp and Janet Brennick, all of Mexico, Abbey Rice, Dan Hodge and Greg Buccina, all of Rumford, and Jennifer Adams of Sumner.

Voting against were Justeen LaPointe of Roxbury, Bill Hobson of Rumford and Michelle Casey of Buckfield.

The board voted in August to mandate face coverings for everyone in the six district schools when children are present. That requirement has been upheld in subsequent votes.

Alden said the number of COVID-19 cases in the district is “creeping up.” As of Dec. 10, there have been 229 cases since the beginning of the school year.

Alden said RSU 10 staff vaccination rates are similar to the state average.

“We have a state average now for school employees (that) is at 83.4%,” she said. Staff vaccination rates at RSU 10 schools in Rumford, Mexico, Buckfield and Sumner range from 60 to 85%, she said.

In another employee matter, directors met in executive session and voted in public to give bonuses to educators, secretaries, central office, technology and nutrition staff. The money will come from the $290,000 in federal coronavirus relief.

